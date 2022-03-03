Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: NATO Response Force, U.S. Fighters Deploy, Air Policing Europe

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights the historic activation of NATO’s Response Force, and F-35s and F-16s deploy to NATO’s Eastern flank to join Allied aircraft in securing airspace.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833335
    VIRIN: 220303-F-BG083-1002
    Filename: DOD_108841868
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: NATO Response Force, U.S. Fighters Deploy, Air Policing Europe, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

