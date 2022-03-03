This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights the historic activation of NATO’s Response Force, and F-35s and F-16s deploy to NATO’s Eastern flank to join Allied aircraft in securing airspace.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833334
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108841867
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: NATO Response Force, U.S. Fighters Deploy, Air Policing Europe, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT