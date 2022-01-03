The Balance Podcast: Deployment Perspectives

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, interviews his 12-year-old son, Caleb, to gain perspective of how he processed his father's recent deployment. This interview is the video portion of The Balance Podcast, which focuses on balancing the four pillars of resiliency; mind, body, spirit, and social. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Tony Repic)