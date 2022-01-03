Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, interviews his 12-year-old son, Caleb, to gain perspective of how he processed his father's recent deployment. This interview is the video portion of The Balance Podcast, which focuses on balancing the four pillars of resiliency; mind, body, spirit, and social. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Tony Repic)
|03.01.2022
|03.03.2022 16:23
|Interviews
|833321
|220302-Z-XX999-1001
|DOD_108841694
|00:29:17
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, The Balance Podcast: Deployment Perspectives, by SrA Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
