    773rd CES tests new technology during AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron complete a Cold Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (CRADR), a new technological process to rapidly repair critical infrastructure in an arctic climate during U.S. Northern Command's Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. AE22 is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 15:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833315
    VIRIN: 220303-F-ER377-9001
    Filename: DOD_108841495
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    Exercise
    AE22
    ARCTIC EDGE 22
    CRADR
    Alaksan Command

