    Coast Guard medevacs 17-year-old hunter from woods in Crosby, Texas

    CROSBY, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston hoists an injured 17-year-old hunter from the woods in Crosby, Texas, March 2, 2022. The male fell approximately 20 feet from a hunting stand and injured his back. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220302-G-G0108-1001
    Location: CROSBY, TX, US 

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 17-year-old hunter from woods in Crosby, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    Uscg
    air station Houston
    hoist
    dolphin
    helicopter

