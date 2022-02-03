A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston hoists an injured 17-year-old hunter from the woods in Crosby, Texas, March 2, 2022. The male fell approximately 20 feet from a hunting stand and injured his back. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833312
|VIRIN:
|220302-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108841473
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|CROSBY, TX, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 17-year-old hunter from woods in Crosby, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT