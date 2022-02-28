Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Within the Cav

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Brayton Daniel 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers from 1-9 Cavalry, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division perform maintenance on their vehicles to ensure readiness within the unit at Fort Hood, TX Feb. 28. (

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833311
    VIRIN: 220228-A-MB740-697
    Filename: DOD_108841447
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    This work, Readiness Within the Cav, by SPC Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood

    TAGS

    #1stCavalry #Readiness #Tanks #PMCS #Maintenance #FortHood

