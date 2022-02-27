Engineers Reduce Rising Water Levels

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833297" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps Engineers Mount Morris Dam personnel react to rising water levels during the week of Feb. 13. Western NY experienced several days of warm temperatures, along with some rain. This combination led to flood or ‘near flood’ conditions on many streams and rivers. Hydrologists on the Buffalo District’s water management team directed gate closures at the Mount Morris Dam to reduce flood risk for downstream areas. As a result, the Mount Morris Dam reservoir, or ‘pool’, began to fill. The pool crested at 689.45’ elevation on Friday, February 25th. At this elevation the pool is approximately 114’ deep at the face of the dam and backs up for miles within the Letchworth Gorge. The volume of water stored was equal to approximately 118,206 acre-feet or 38.5 billion gallons, and took up 39.1% of the Mount Morris Dam’s total reservoir storage capacity. The pool was being carefully drawn down to restore storage capacity for any future rain or snow-melt events, February 27, 2022, at Mount Morris Dam, New York. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)