Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings Over Solano Open House / Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Wings Over Solano Open House is held at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14-15, 2022. This teaser video was released on Travis' social media channels and public website. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:54
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 833296
    VIRIN: 220202-F-SK304-0900
    Filename: DOD_108841375
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    Aircraft

    TAGS

    air show
    open house

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT