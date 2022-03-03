The House Armed Services Committee subcommittee on seapower and projection forces and readiness holds a joint hearing on the state of the surface navy. This hearing is for witnesses to testify to the changes that have been implemented to prevent future mishaps. Witnesses are: Adm. William K. Lescher, Naval Operations vice chief; and Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, U.S. Pacific Fleet Naval Surface Force commander.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833294
|Filename:
|DOD_108841373
|Length:
|01:03:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, House Committee Holds Hearing on State of Surface Navy, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT