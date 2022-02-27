Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Engineers Reduce Rising Water Levels

    MOUNT MORRIS, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Corps Engineers assigned to the Mount Morris Dam. During the week of Feb. 13, western NY experienced several days of warm temperatures, along with some rain. This combination led to flood or ‘near flood’ conditions on many streams and rivers. Hydrologists on the Buffalo District’s water management team directed gate closures at the Mount Morris Dam to reduce flood risk for downstream areas. As a result, the Mount Morris Dam reservoir, or ‘pool’, began to fill. The pool crested at 689.45’ elevation on Friday, February 25th. At this elevation the pool is approximately 114’ deep at the face of the dam and backs up for miles within the Letchworth Gorge. The volume of water stored was equal to approximately 118,206 acre-feet or 38.5 billion gallons, and took up 39.1% of the Mount Morris Dam’s total reservoir storage capacity. The pool was being carefully drawn down to restore storage capacity for any future rain or snow-melt events, February 27, 2022, at Mount Morris Dam, New York. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NY, US 

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USACE Buffalo District

