Mississippi National Guard Soldiers of the 890th Engineer Battalion, conducted 50 Cal. qualifications at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833288
|VIRIN:
|220226-A-OE877-967
|PIN:
|184
|Filename:
|DOD_108841208
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Send It!, by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
