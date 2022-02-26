Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers of the 890th Engineer Battalion, conducted 50 Cal. qualifications at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833288
    VIRIN: 220226-A-OE877-967
    PIN: 184
    Filename: DOD_108841208
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    Range
    Shoot
    M2
    184
    MSARNG
    890th Eng. Bn.
    Range Day

