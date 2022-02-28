Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Georgia Combined FTX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Lt. Col. Jeffery Keenan, a Professor of Military Science at Augusta University, and Army ROTC cadets speak on what training took place and the benefits of working with cadets from other programs during Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22 at Fort Gordon, Ga., Feb. 27, 2022. Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22 is a four-day field training exercise that focuses on Army ROTC cadets conducting land navigation, react-to-contact drills, ambushes, and raids which assess the Soldier's ability to fight in a simulated battle scenario against an opposing force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833285
    VIRIN: 220228-A-FN863-0002
    Filename: DOD_108841202
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Georgia Combined FTX, by SGT David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    FTX
    Cadets
    Army ROTC
    GOARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT