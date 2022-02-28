video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Jeffery Keenan, a Professor of Military Science at Augusta University, and Army ROTC cadets speak on what training took place and the benefits of working with cadets from other programs during Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22 at Fort Gordon, Ga., Feb. 27, 2022. Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22 is a four-day field training exercise that focuses on Army ROTC cadets conducting land navigation, react-to-contact drills, ambushes, and raids which assess the Soldier's ability to fight in a simulated battle scenario against an opposing force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Cook)