Lt. Col. Jeffery Keenan, a Professor of Military Science at Augusta University, and Army ROTC cadets speak on what training took place and the benefits of working with cadets from other programs during Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22 at Fort Gordon, Ga., Feb. 27, 2022. Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22 is a four-day field training exercise that focuses on Army ROTC cadets conducting land navigation, react-to-contact drills, ambushes, and raids which assess the Soldier's ability to fight in a simulated battle scenario against an opposing force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833285
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-FN863-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108841202
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Task Force Georgia Combined FTX, by SGT David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
