In this edition of Our Music, Our Mission, experience the fascinating sounds of the United States Navy Band Harp/Flute Duo. Learn about this unique chamber ensemble and discover how units such as these accomplish core aspects of the Navy's mission. Join Musician 1st Class Ashleigh Leas (flute) and Musician 1st Class Madeline Jarzembak (harp) as they take you on a captivating musical adventure.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833284
|Filename:
|DOD_108841198
|Length:
|00:22:23
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Our Music, Our Mission - Harp/Flute Duo, by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
