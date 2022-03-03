Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Our Music, Our Mission - Harp/Flute Duo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    In this edition of Our Music, Our Mission, experience the fascinating sounds of the United States Navy Band Harp/Flute Duo. Learn about this unique chamber ensemble and discover how units such as these accomplish core aspects of the Navy's mission. Join Musician 1st Class Ashleigh Leas (flute) and Musician 1st Class Madeline Jarzembak (harp) as they take you on a captivating musical adventure.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833284
    Filename: DOD_108841198
    Length: 00:22:23
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Music, Our Mission - Harp/Flute Duo, by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Flute
    Harp
    United States Navy Band
    United States Navy Band Harp/Flute Duo
    Ashleigh Leas
    Madeline Jarzembak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT