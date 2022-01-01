Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Wilson  

    179th Airlift Wing

    A look back at the accomplishments and events of the 179th Airlift Wing during 2021. Through deployments, COVID-19 pandemic and numerous support missions, the Airmen of the 179th Airlift Wing continued a proud legacy of service in the Ohio Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833283
    VIRIN: 220101-Z-AG489-001
    Filename: DOD_108841197
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Year in Review, by SSgt Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airlift Wing
    Ohio
    National Guard
    179th
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT