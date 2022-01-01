A look back at the accomplishments and events of the 179th Airlift Wing during 2021. Through deployments, COVID-19 pandemic and numerous support missions, the Airmen of the 179th Airlift Wing continued a proud legacy of service in the Ohio Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833283
|VIRIN:
|220101-Z-AG489-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108841197
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Year in Review, by SSgt Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT