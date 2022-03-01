Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force F-35 jets deploy to Lithuania

    LITHUANIA

    01.03.2022

    US Air Force F-35 Lightning II jets are in Lithuania to augment the NATO Air Policing mission following Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

    The fifth-generation fighter jets came from the 34th Fighter Squadron, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. While in Lithuania, they will be on alert to secure the skies over Baltic Allies, along with jets from the Royal Danish and Polish Air Forces.

    F-35s also deployed to Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Feteşti Air Base in Romania.

    The F-35 is a fifth-generation aircraft that brings sophisticated command and control capabilities to NATO’s Air Policing mission. Air policing ensures the safety of Allied skies by intercepting air traffic that fails to comply with international aviation rules and regulations.

    Footage includes shots of F-35 jets taking off and landing from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

    ---SHOTLIST—
    (00:00) US PILOT PUTTING ON HELMET IN COCKPIT OF F-35
    (00:06) COCKPIT OF F-35 CLOSING
    (00:09) US GROUND CREW SIGNALLING
    (00:11) F-35 TAXIING OUT OF HANGAR
    (00:19) F-35 TAXIING ALONG RUNWAY
    (00:25) F-35 TAXIING ALONG RUNWAY
    (00:29) F-35 TAKING OFF
    (00:33) F-35 TAKING OFF
    (00:36) F-35 ENTERING UPWARD CLIMB
    (00:42) F-35 MANOEUVRING
    (00:47) F-35 TAKING OFF
    (00:51) F-35 TAKING OFF
    (00:56) F-35 TAKING OFF
    (01:03) F-35 ENTERING UPWARD CLIMB
    (01:07) F-35 LANDING

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833281
    VIRIN: 220301-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108841194
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: LT

    Ukraine
    NATO reinforcements

