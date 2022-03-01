US Air Force F-35 jets deploy to Lithuania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



US Air Force F-35 Lightning II jets are in Lithuania to augment the NATO Air Policing mission following Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.



The fifth-generation fighter jets came from the 34th Fighter Squadron, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. While in Lithuania, they will be on alert to secure the skies over Baltic Allies, along with jets from the Royal Danish and Polish Air Forces.



F-35s also deployed to Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Feteşti Air Base in Romania.



The F-35 is a fifth-generation aircraft that brings sophisticated command and control capabilities to NATO’s Air Policing mission. Air policing ensures the safety of Allied skies by intercepting air traffic that fails to comply with international aviation rules and regulations.



Footage includes shots of F-35 jets taking off and landing from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) US PILOT PUTTING ON HELMET IN COCKPIT OF F-35

(00:06) COCKPIT OF F-35 CLOSING

(00:09) US GROUND CREW SIGNALLING

(00:11) F-35 TAXIING OUT OF HANGAR

(00:19) F-35 TAXIING ALONG RUNWAY

(00:25) F-35 TAXIING ALONG RUNWAY

(00:29) F-35 TAKING OFF

(00:33) F-35 TAKING OFF

(00:36) F-35 ENTERING UPWARD CLIMB

(00:42) F-35 MANOEUVRING

(00:47) F-35 TAKING OFF

(00:51) F-35 TAKING OFF

(00:56) F-35 TAKING OFF

(01:03) F-35 ENTERING UPWARD CLIMB

(01:07) F-35 LANDING