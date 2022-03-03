Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Contingency Group Capabilities: Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Esterle, a 1CS command and control specialist with the Kentucky-based 123rd Contingency Response Group, provides details on the capabilities of his unit during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 in Nome, Alaska. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.

    U.S. Army Video by Pvt. 1st Class Destiny Medrano

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833280
    VIRIN: 220303-A-OD491-001
    Filename: DOD_108841193
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NOME, AK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Contingency Group Capabilities: Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

