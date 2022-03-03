123rd Contingency Group Capabilities: Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Esterle, a 1CS command and control specialist with the Kentucky-based 123rd Contingency Response Group, provides details on the capabilities of his unit during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 in Nome, Alaska. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.
U.S. Army Video by Pvt. 1st Class Destiny Medrano
