BURBANK, Wash. – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District has completed assembly on the second of three new advanced-designed hydroelectric turbines and begun its installation at Ice Harbor Lock and Dam.
These turbines will be safer for fish, reduce maintenance costs and increase power generation efficiency by 3 to 4 percent. Final turbine and generator installations will take about 5 months with final commissioning scheduled for summer of 2022. The design process combined U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expertise in physical hydraulic modeling and fish passage, Bonneville Power Administration’s economic expertise, and NOAA Fisheries’ knowledge of anadromous fish biology, with Voith Hydro Inc.’s industry expertise in designing large-scale hydro-turbines.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833271
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-ER662-0057
|Filename:
|DOD_108841096
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BURBANK, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps assembles and begins installing 2nd Advanced Technology Turbine at Ice Harbor Dam, by CPO Matthew Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT