Last weekend the 128th Air Refueling Wing had the honor of delivering some very special gifts to Santa's workshop at the "North Pole". We are so grateful for this opportunity thanks to the incredible folks with Flight to the North Pole.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833267
|VIRIN:
|211211-Z-OG181-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108841080
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Support Flight To The North Pole 2021 Event, by SSgt Joshua Halverson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT