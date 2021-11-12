Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    128th Air Refueling Wing Support Flight To The North Pole 2021 Event

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Last weekend the 128th Air Refueling Wing had the honor of delivering some very special gifts to Santa's workshop at the "North Pole". We are so grateful for this opportunity thanks to the incredible folks with Flight to the North Pole.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833267
    VIRIN: 211211-Z-OG181-0001
    Filename: DOD_108841080
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Support Flight To The North Pole 2021 Event, by SSgt Joshua Halverson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Support
    128th Air Refueling Wing
    128 ARW
    Flight To The North Pole

