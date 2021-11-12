128th Air Refueling Wing Support Flight To The North Pole 2021 Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833267" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Last weekend the 128th Air Refueling Wing had the honor of delivering some very special gifts to Santa's workshop at the "North Pole". We are so grateful for this opportunity thanks to the incredible folks with Flight to the North Pole.