Colonel Stephen Dillon, commander of the 253rd Cyber Engineering Installation Group presents the March 2022 Command Message for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In his remarks, Col. Dillon speaks about the rising strategic importance of the Arctic region; especially relevant due to recent world events.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 09:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|833253
|VIRIN:
|220303-Z-OD508-1192
|Filename:
|DOD_108840752
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for March 2022 - Col. Stephen Dillon, by Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
