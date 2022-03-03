Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for March 2022 - Col. Stephen Dillon

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Colonel Stephen Dillon, commander of the 253rd Cyber Engineering Installation Group presents the March 2022 Command Message for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In his remarks, Col. Dillon speaks about the rising strategic importance of the Arctic region; especially relevant due to recent world events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833253
    VIRIN: 220303-Z-OD508-1192
    Filename: DOD_108840752
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Command Message
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

