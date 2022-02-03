Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Air Show - HAFB UT - Performers video 1

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Promo video of performers for the upcoming Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 25-26, 2022. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Demo Team, as well as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Aerial Demonstration Team, along with more than a dozen other world-class military and civilian aerial acts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833252
    VIRIN: 220302-F-BK017-0002
    Filename: DOD_108840750
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Air Show - HAFB UT - Performers video 1, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    USAF Thunderbirds
    U.S. Thunderbirds
    F35 Demo Team
    F35 Demonstration Team

