U.S. Air Force aircrew members aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transport cargo from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 05:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833240
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-ZD833-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108840449
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|CITY SHOWN, AE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 crew conducts cargo movement (B-Roll), by SSgt Jerreht Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
