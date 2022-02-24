C-17 crew conducts cargo movement (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force aircrew members aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transport cargo from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)