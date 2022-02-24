Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 crew conducts cargo movement (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CITY SHOWN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transport cargo from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 05:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833240
    VIRIN: 220224-F-ZD833-9001
    Filename: DOD_108840449
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: CITY SHOWN, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 crew conducts cargo movement (B-Roll), by SSgt Jerreht Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    C-17A Globemaster III
    816 EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT