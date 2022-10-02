Best Warrior Competition, USAG Benelux

U.S. Army Sgt. Deven Gueldre and Sgt. Moises Jauregui, Military Policemen assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, compete in the Engagement Skills Trainer for the unit Best Warrior Competition, in Chièvres, Belgium, Feb. 10, 2022. The winners of the USAG Best Warrior Soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer will move on to compete against other garrisons at the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|02.10.2022
|03.03.2022 04:01
|B-Roll
|833235
|220210-A-BD610-1006
|DOD_108840348
|00:01:34
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|0
|0
