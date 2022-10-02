Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition, USAG Benelux

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.10.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Deven Gueldre and Sgt. Moises Jauregui, Military Policemen assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, compete in the Engagement Skills Trainer for the unit Best Warrior Competition, in Chièvres, Belgium, Feb. 10, 2022. The winners of the USAG Best Warrior Soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer will move on to compete against other garrisons at the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:01
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    This work, Best Warrior Competition, USAG Benelux, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

