Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17 Calvary Regiment, 1st Air Calvary Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers from 7th Squadron, 17 Calvary Regiment, 1st Air Calvary Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, fly AH64 E Apaches out of Storck Barracks, Illeshiem, Germany, and are en route to Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. Elements of 1ACB were ordered to reposition to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of our strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833233
    VIRIN: 220224-A-AM449-789
    Filename: DOD_108840335
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 Calvary Regiment, 1st Air Calvary Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EuropeanSupport2022 #StrongerTogether #USArmy #EUCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT