U.S. Soldiers from 7th Squadron, 17 Calvary Regiment, 1st Air Calvary Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, fly AH64 E Apaches out of Storck Barracks, Illeshiem, Germany, and are en route to Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. Elements of 1ACB were ordered to reposition to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of our strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)