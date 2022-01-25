Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MLRS Live Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Willis Hobbs 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    A Multiple Launch Rocket System from 1-38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade fires over Rocket Valley 25 Jan, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 05:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833231
    VIRIN: 210125-A-GK359-0001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108840305
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLRS Live Fire, by SGT Willis Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    M270 Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    MLRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT