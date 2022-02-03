Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Fires 5-inch Gun During Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun while participating in bilateral advanced warfare training (BAWT). BAWT is an annual bilateral training exercise that improves the partnership between U.S. and Japanese Forces. This year’s exercise focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability of coalition forces from the U.S. and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 02:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833230
    VIRIN: 220302-N-TR141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108840301
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Fires 5-inch Gun During Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anti-air
    Naval Surface Fire Support
    anti-surface
    Mark 45 - 5 inch gun
    BAWT
    land attack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT