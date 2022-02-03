PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun while participating in bilateral advanced warfare training (BAWT). BAWT is an annual bilateral training exercise that improves the partnership between U.S. and Japanese Forces. This year’s exercise focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability of coalition forces from the U.S. and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 02:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833230
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-TR141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108840301
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Dewey Fires 5-inch Gun During Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT