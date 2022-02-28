Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Typhoon (PC 5) Decommissioning

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220228-N-OC333-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 28, 2022) Patrol coastal ship USS Typhoon (PC 5) decommissions Feb. 28 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain after 28 years of U.S. Navy service. Typhoon commissioned in 1994 and began operating in U.S. 5th Fleet in 2004. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 01:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833227
    VIRIN: 220228-N-OC333-1001
    Filename: DOD_108840238
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    This work, USS Typhoon (PC 5) Decommissioning, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    USS Typhoon

