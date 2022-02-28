220228-N-OC333-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 28, 2022) Patrol coastal ship USS Typhoon (PC 5) decommissions Feb. 28 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain after 28 years of U.S. Navy service. Typhoon commissioned in 1994 and began operating in U.S. 5th Fleet in 2004. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 01:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833227
|VIRIN:
|220228-N-OC333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108840238
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Typhoon (PC 5) Decommissioning, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
