Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 2, 2022) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Lt. Cmdr. Kelly Agha, Navy Hawaii TLA (Temporary Lodging Allowance), answer questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live daily update broadcast over social media. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar'Queon A. D. Tramble)