    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBIRF, Alaska National Guard Validate Dry Decontamination Procedures during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    20220301-N-PC620-0001
    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (March 1, 2022) Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Chemical Biological Response Force, and Alaska National Guard personnel validate dry decontamination procedures during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 2, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833200
    VIRIN: 220301-N-PC620-0001
    Filename: DOD_108839675
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF, Alaska National Guard Validate Dry Decontamination Procedures during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022, by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22
    Dry Decon

