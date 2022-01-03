20220301-N-PC620-0001
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (March 1, 2022) Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Chemical Biological Response Force, and Alaska National Guard personnel validate dry decontamination procedures during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 2, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 18:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833200
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-PC620-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839675
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CBIRF, Alaska National Guard Validate Dry Decontamination Procedures during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022, by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT