    Army Scientists Seek Capability against Waterborne Toxins

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Richard M Arndt 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Scientists at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) are researching methods of protecting Soldiers by detecting waterborne biological threats, specifically toxins produced by microalgae.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833190
    VIRIN: 220302-A-BY327-602
    Filename: DOD_108839623
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Biology
    Detection

