173rd Fighter Wing stays ready for anything, especially in the air!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833187" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 173rd Fighter Wing prepares its students to gracefully join the ranks of air superiority pilots stationed around the globe, deterring America’s enemies, March 1, 2022. As the sole F-15C schoolhouse in the U.S. Air Force located at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., many of those protecting our nation began their careers here in the F-15C B-Course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)