    173rd Fighter Wing stays ready for anything, especially in the air!

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2019

    Video by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 173rd Fighter Wing prepares its students to gracefully join the ranks of air superiority pilots stationed around the globe, deterring America’s enemies, March 1, 2022. As the sole F-15C schoolhouse in the U.S. Air Force located at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., many of those protecting our nation began their careers here in the F-15C B-Course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2019
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220301-Z-NJ935-0001
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

