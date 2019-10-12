173rd Fighter Wing stays ready for anything, especially in the air!

The 173rd Fighter Wing prepares its students to gracefully join the ranks of air superiority pilots stationed around the globe, deterring America’s enemies, March 1, 2022. As the sole F-15C schoolhouse in the U.S. Air Force located at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., many of those protecting our nation began their careers here in the F-15C B-Course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833187
|VIRIN:
|220301-Z-NJ935-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839589
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
