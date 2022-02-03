Retired General Hal Hornburg, commander Air Combat Command 2001-2005 talks about his time as the sixth commander of ACC and what was most important to him during his tenure. This video is the sixth installment of COMACC: A Legacy, which is a series to highlight the command time of each previous commander leading up to ACC’s 30th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 16:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833175
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-SY677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839551
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC: A Legacy - "The Sixth", by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
