    B-1 Lancer arrives to Eglin Air Force Base

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Paul Homsher, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, discusses how the B-1B Lancer works to test the suitability and sustainability of new software and hardware for the bomber to become more lethal and more survivable. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 833172
    VIRIN: 220224-F-DH002-0007
    Filename: DOD_108839499
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, B-1 Lancer arrives to Eglin Air Force Base, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

