B-1 Lancer arrives to Eglin Air Force Base

Maj. Paul Homsher, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, discusses how the B-1B Lancer works to test the suitability and sustainability of new software and hardware for the bomber to become more lethal and more survivable. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer)
02.24.2022
03.02.2022 15:53
Newscasts
833172
220224-F-DH002-0007
DOD_108839499
00:01:09
|Location:
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
2
2
