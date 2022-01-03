Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Eifler introduces Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Benjamin Wilson 

    United States Army Alaska

    Major General Brian Eifler, Commanding General, U.S. Army Alaska, introduces Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    JPMRC2202

