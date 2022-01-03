MG Eifler introduces Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02

Major General Brian Eifler, Commanding General, U.S. Army Alaska, introduces Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.
