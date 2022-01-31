Indigenous Nation's Equality Team - America's First Warriors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jacqueline I. Melcher, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron acting deputy base civil engineer, and Indigenous Nation's Equality Team leader, advocates for Native Americans in the U.S Air and Space Force. INET was formally established by the Department of the Air Force under the umbrella of it's Barrier Analysis Working Group, allowing the DAF to identify and address the issues impacting diversity and inclusion for Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force Video by Shellby Matullo. BRoll/clips attributed to several U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Specialists'. Courtesy photos/clips provided by INET team members)