Jacqueline I. Melcher, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron acting deputy base civil engineer, and Indigenous Nation's Equality Team leader, advocates for Native Americans in the U.S Air and Space Force. INET was formally established by the Department of the Air Force under the umbrella of it's Barrier Analysis Working Group, allowing the DAF to identify and address the issues impacting diversity and inclusion for Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force Video by Shellby Matullo. BRoll/clips attributed to several U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Specialists'. Courtesy photos/clips provided by INET team members)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833156
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-MZ355-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839346
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indigenous Nation's Equality Team - America's First Warriors, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
