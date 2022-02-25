Avernger Air Defense Systems Transport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Avenger Air Defense Systems get loaded from barge to flatbed truck at the Port of Anchorage, Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2022. These systems were transported to Alaska, and will be used in support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial exercise first conducted in 2018 to increase interoperability and demonstrate capabilities.