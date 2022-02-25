Avernger Air Defense Systems Transport

U.S. Army Avenger Air Defense Systems get loaded from barge to flatbed truck at the Port of Anchorage, Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2022. These systems were transported to Alaska, and will be used in support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial exercise first conducted in 2018 to increase interoperability and demonstrate capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833149
|VIRIN:
|022522-F-AT619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839229
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
