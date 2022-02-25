Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Avernger Air Defense Systems Transport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Army Avenger Air Defense Systems get loaded from barge to flatbed truck at the Port of Anchorage, Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2022. These systems were transported to Alaska, and will be used in support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial exercise first conducted in 2018 to increase interoperability and demonstrate capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833149
    VIRIN: 022522-F-AT619-1001
    Filename: DOD_108839229
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avernger Air Defense Systems Transport, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HomelandDefense
    StrongerTogether
    ae22
    AlwaysVigilant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT