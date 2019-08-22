Air Force Col. Eveline Yao, speaks about the relationship between USSOCOM and MHS research.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 12:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833148
|VIRIN:
|190822-A-PO177-462
|Filename:
|DOD_108839205
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MHSRS 2019 Air Force Col. Eveline Yao, USSOCOM Surgeon General, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT