Army Sgt. 1st Class Noah Gaylor, a combat medic, talks about his experience at MHSRS 2019
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833133
|VIRIN:
|190822-O-AY809-749
|Filename:
|DOD_108839139
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHSRS 2019 Army Sgt. 1st Class Noah Gaylor, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT