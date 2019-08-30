Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prevent to Protect: Rosarios

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2019

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    10-year-old Tatiana Rosario has a weakened immune system as a result of her cancer treatment. Growing up, her and her family made sacrifices to keep her safe from disease.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2019
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833127
    VIRIN: 190830-O-XH734-184
    Filename: DOD_108839116
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Prevent to Protect: Rosarios, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cancer
    vaccines
    DHA
    measles

