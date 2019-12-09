Vaccines that prevent measles do not cause autism. Dr. Margaret Ryan, preventive medicine physician, debunks some myths about vaccinations.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833126
|VIRIN:
|190912-O-XH734-948
|Filename:
|DOD_108839109
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Measles Myths: Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
