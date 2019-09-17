Vaccines that prevent measles do not cause autism. Dr. Margaret Ryan, preventive medicine physician, debunks some myths about vaccinations.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833124
|VIRIN:
|190917-O-AY809-934
|Filename:
|DOD_108839107
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Measel Myths: Vaccines are safe, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT