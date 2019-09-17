Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Measel Myths: Vaccines are safe

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2019

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Vaccines that prevent measles do not cause autism. Dr. Margaret Ryan, preventive medicine physician, debunks some myths about vaccinations.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2019
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833124
    VIRIN: 190917-O-AY809-934
    Filename: DOD_108839107
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    This work, Measel Myths: Vaccines are safe, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

