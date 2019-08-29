Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prevent to Protect: Barbara and Floriann

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2019

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Barbara’s son Floriann grew up with an immune dysregulation. A Uniformed Services University pathology professor, she’s experienced first hand the importance of vaccines.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2019
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 11:34
    This work, Prevent to Protect: Barbara and Floriann, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DHA
    Prevent to Protect

