Hand washing alone will not prevent the spread of measles. Dr. Margaret Ryan, preventive medicine physician, debunks some myths about vaccinations.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833121
|VIRIN:
|190923-O-AY809-700
|Filename:
|DOD_108839094
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Measles Myths: Hand Washing Alone Won't Prevent Measles, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
