In the face of a global threat, healthcare heroes across the MHS have donned their mask, and served on the front line of the battle against COVID-19. Tune in to this month's "MHS Minute" to learn more!
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833120
|VIRIN:
|201008-O-XH734-507
|Filename:
|DOD_108839093
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MHS Minute: Heroes Behind the Mask, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT