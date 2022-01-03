Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership Snacks; Affirmations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    On today's episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches you how to encourage your Airman, which will increase positive communication and outcomes in your workplace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 833095
    VIRIN: 220302-F-LK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108838970
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Snacks; Affirmations, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communication
    Leadership
    Dyess
    Affirmation
    Dr. George

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT