On today's episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches you how to encourage your Airman, which will increase positive communication and outcomes in your workplace.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 10:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833095
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108838970
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Snacks; Affirmations, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
