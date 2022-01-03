Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month 2022

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Robert Piper 

    The United States Army Field Band

    These are stories of Women Soldiers who have broken bariers and made history, to include the first female Secretary of the Army. The music is an original song inspired by all the women who have trailblazed new paths in our Army since the Revolutionary War and continue to do so today.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:29
    Location: MD, US

