These are stories of Women Soldiers who have broken bariers and made history, to include the first female Secretary of the Army. The music is an original song inspired by all the women who have trailblazed new paths in our Army since the Revolutionary War and continue to do so today.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833089
|VIRIN:
|220301-O-EE276-439
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108838924
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month 2022, by Robert Piper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT