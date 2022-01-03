Women's History Month 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



These are stories of Women Soldiers who have broken bariers and made history, to include the first female Secretary of the Army. The music is an original song inspired by all the women who have trailblazed new paths in our Army since the Revolutionary War and continue to do so today.