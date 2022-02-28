Maj. Gen. Nordhaus visits D.C. traffic control point personnel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Director of Domestic Operations and Force Development, National Guard Bureau, tours traffic control points staffed by National Guard servicemembers Feb. 28, 2022. Nordhaus is responsible for the planning, coordination, and integration of all aspects of National Guard activities relating to Domestic Operations at the national level.



400 District of Columbia National Guard members have been activated to support municipal and federal law enforcement agencies in advance of anticipated First Amendment demonstrations. Approximately 100 Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers, 100 New Jersey National Guard troops, and about 80 West Virginia National Guard members are also supporting security operations in Washington. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)