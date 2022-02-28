Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Nordhaus visits D.C. traffic control point personnel

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Director of Domestic Operations and Force Development, National Guard Bureau, tours traffic control points staffed by National Guard servicemembers Feb. 28, 2022. Nordhaus is responsible for the planning, coordination, and integration of all aspects of National Guard activities relating to Domestic Operations at the national level.

    400 District of Columbia National Guard members have been activated to support municipal and federal law enforcement agencies in advance of anticipated First Amendment demonstrations. Approximately 100 Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers, 100 New Jersey National Guard troops, and about 80 West Virginia National Guard members are also supporting security operations in Washington. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833087
    VIRIN: 220228-F-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108838902
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Maj. Gen. Nordhaus visits D.C. traffic control point personnel, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C.
    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    traffic control
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians

