Prevent to Protect: Analia

Cancer left 5-year-old Analia Pages unable to get vaccinated. Her father, Master Sgt. Edward Pages, has to take extra steps to protect her from diseases she’s susceptible to.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 10:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833086
|VIRIN:
|190829-A-PO177-212
|Filename:
|DOD_108838899
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
