Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Midwives as Educators

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2018

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Within the military, midwives serve as educators. Kwuan Paruchabutr shares how midwives ensure that all medical staff are well trained in women's health care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2018
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833079
    VIRIN: 181009-A-PO177-929
    Filename: DOD_108838813
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Midwives as Educators, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA
    Military Midwives

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT