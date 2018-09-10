Military Midwives as Educators

Within the military, midwives serve as educators. Kwuan Paruchabutr shares how midwives ensure that all medical staff are well trained in women's health care.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 08:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833079
|VIRIN:
|181009-A-PO177-929
|Filename:
|DOD_108838813
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
