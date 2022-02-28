3rd ID soldiers Arrive at Nuremberg Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, arrive at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, February 28, 2022. As announced by the Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Garrison Waites)