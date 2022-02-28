U.S. Army Soldiers, from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, arrive at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, February 28, 2022. As announced by the Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 08:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833075
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-QE881-001
|PIN:
|3569
|Filename:
|DOD_108838748
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|NUREMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3rd ID soldiers Arrive at Nuremberg Airport, by SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
