100th MXS aerospace ground equipment maintain units before they are sent out to the flight line in order to keep our KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft up in the air. Age work in different sections from inspections, spuds, and equipment maintenance. The Airmen at AGE work on generators that provide power to aircraft before engines start during pre-flight operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 06:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833066
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-AB266-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108838695
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MXS AGE gets the job done, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT