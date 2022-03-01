Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th MXS AGE gets the job done

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.03.2022

    Video by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    100th MXS aerospace ground equipment maintain units before they are sent out to the flight line in order to keep our KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft up in the air. Age work in different sections from inspections, spuds, and equipment maintenance. The Airmen at AGE work on generators that provide power to aircraft before engines start during pre-flight operations.

    Location: ENG, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MXS AGE gets the job done, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

